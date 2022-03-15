GoHealth swings to quarterly loss due to $387M impairment charge; shares down 13%

Mar. 15, 2022 4:49 PM ETGoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares are down 13% in after-hours trading as the online health insurance and Medicare marketplace swung to a large net loss in Q4 2021.
  • The company was badly impacted by a $387M impairment charge in the quarter.
  • Net loss in the quarter was $155.1M (-$1.35 per share basic and diluted) compared to a net gain of ~$36M in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue of $449.6M was a 0.8% year-over-year increase, though it missed the consensus estimate.
  • Regarding operating expenses, GoHealth saw significant YoY increases in market and advertising (~103%), and customer care and enrollment (~105%).
  • For 2022, GoHealth (GOCO) is forecasting net revenue of $900M-$1B, which representing year-over-year growth of -15% to 4%.
