API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Mar. 15, 2022 ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen
- API reported crude inventories rose 3.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.4mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing rose 2.3mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 3.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories rose 0.9mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.8mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 0.9mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 4.8mb draw.
- The API figures are bearish to DOE expectations (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).