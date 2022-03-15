Denali adds CFO role to chief operating officer as former CFO joins board
Mar. 15, 2022 5:00 PM ETDenali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), a clinical-stage biotech focused on neurodegenerative diseases, announced on Tuesday that the company’s Chief Operating Officer Alexander Schuth would add the Chief Financial Officer role to his current responsibilities.
- A decision by the current CFO, Steve Krognes, to join Denali’s (DNLI) board of directors effective May 01 has prompted the company to combine CFO and COO roles.
- “As co-founder, Alex has contributed to Denali’s strategy and progress as a key leader across many functions, including business development, portfolio management, and legal, and will now bring his financial experience to leading our finance team as well,” Chief Executive Ryan Watts said.
- With a regulatory setback for the company's Alzheimer's candidate DNL919, Denali (DNLI) shares have lost more than a third in the year so far, underperforming the broader market.