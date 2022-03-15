Senate panel will move forward with four Fed nominations this week
Mar. 15, 2022 5:02 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Senate Banking Committee will move forward this week on the four of the five Federal Reserve nominees put forward months ago by President Joe Biden, said Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), according to Bloomberg.
- Earlier Wednesday, Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her name for consideration as the Fed vice chair of supervision after it was clear she couldn't get enough votes to be confirmed.
- With Republicans blocking the confirmation vote for Raskin Raskin for a month, they also stalled the votes for Jerome Powell, Lael Brainard, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson.
