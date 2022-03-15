Discovery adds its six nominees to board for merger with WarnerMedia
Mar. 15, 2022 5:10 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), TDISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has named its six appointees for the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery, the combination between its business and the spinoff of WarnerMedia from AT&T (NYSE:T).
- That news follows closely on AT&T's selection of seven nominees to the 13-member board.
- Along with AT&T's choices (which include Samuel Di Piazza, who will act as chairman), Discovery adds David Zaslav (current Discovery CEO, who will act as president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery); Robert Bennett (managing director of Hilltop Investments and a longtime Discovery director); Paul Gould (managing director at Allen & Co.); John Malone (chairman at Liberty Media, Liberty Broadband and Liberty Global); Steven Miron (CEO of Advance/Newhouse Partnership and a senior executive at Advance); and Steven Newhouse (co-president of Advance).
- "This Board brings diverse personal perspectives, strong track records and invaluable industry knowledge. Its stewardship will help establish the company as the premier creator of impactful storytelling across genres and platforms," Zaslav says.