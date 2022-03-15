Smartsheet stock falls postmarket as guidance for 2023 disappoints
Mar. 15, 2022 5:32 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock fell 9% postmarket after the firm guided for wider-than-expected adj. net loss for 2023 and continued negative free cash flow.
- SMAR projects 2023 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.70-0.62, much wider than consensus estimate of $0.27.
- Net free cash flow is expected to be -$15M-10M in 2023. 2022 net free cash flow was -$20.8M vs. -$31.6M in 2021.
- But 2023 total revenue is expected to be $750M-755M, up 36-37% Y/Y, topping consensus estimate of $730.86M.
- Calculated billings are expected to be $905M-925M in 2023, up 37-40% Y/Y.
- SMAR estimates Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.20-0.18 vs. consensus estimate of $0.11.
- Q1 total revenue is projected to be $162M-163M, up 38-39% Y/Y. Consensus estimate is $159.99M.
- However, SMAR posted solid Q4 revenue, which grew 43% to $157.4M. Subscription revenue rose 44% to $145.7M, while professional services revenue was $11.7M, up 34%.
- Q4 calculated billings grew 48% to $224.3M.
- "We once again set new quarterly records for large deals and accelerated annual billings growth," said CEO Mark Mader.