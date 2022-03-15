Lower oil prices and hope of a negotiated end to the conflict in Ukraine contributed to a stock rebound on Tuesday. The Nasdaq led the advance, climbing by about 2.9%, while the S&P 500 posted a gain of 2.1%.

Airline stocks had a particularly strong day, bolstered by the drop in crude and by a wave of upbeat forecasts released by some of the industry's biggest names. This fed notable gains in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Elsewhere in the market, Akanda (AKAN) drew investor attention in its first session as a public company. The stock more than doubled following its IPO.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) also showed strength. Although the daily gains were modest, the advance added to a long-standing upswing, allowing the stock to set a fresh 52-week high.

Some stocks were left out of the overall rally. ANI Pharma (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) both suffered notable drops following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Sector In Focus

Strong guidance from some of the industry's biggest players combined with a further drop in oil prices to drive airline stocks higher. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), which tracks the industry, rose nearly 6% on the session.

Several major airlines offered updated forecasts. Southwest Airlines (LUV) predicted Q1 operating revenue that would drop 8% to 10% compared to the same period of 2019 -- an improvement over its previous forecast.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) also indicated solid demand, saying its Q1 capacity would reach about 83% of what it saw in the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Painting a similar picture, United Airlines (UAL) noted that its Q1 revenue would be at the higher end of its previous forecast.

Along with the updated guidance, airlines also benefited from a further moderation in oil prices. Crude, which hit $130 a barrel in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has come off its peak recently. On Thursday, the commodity dropped almost 8% to fall below $95 a barrel.

Boosted by the signs of strong demand and by moderating fuel costs, DAL and UAL both posted gains of about 9%. LUV climbed nearly 5% on the session.

Standout Gainer

Shares of UK-based cannabis producer Akanda (AKAN) surged in their public debut, skyrocketing more than 160% following its IPO.

The supplier of medical cannabis priced its initial public offering at $4 per share, allowing it to raise approximately $16M. The stock touched as high as $31 in initial trading but quickly came off that peak.

Still, the stock eventually closed at $10.50, a gain of $6.50 compared to its IPO price.

Standout Loser

ANI Pharma (ANIP) took a tumble after it missed expectations with its Q4 profit and provided disappointing guidance for 2022. Shares dropped nearly 19% on the news.

ANIP recorded a Q4 profit that missed expectations by more than 25%. This sour earnings figure came despite a revenue number that exceeded projections, rising 6% from last year.

Looking ahead, the company forecast a revenue total between $260M and $275M for 2022. However, that number would fall short of the current consensus of market experts, which sits at around $302M.

ANIP finished the session at $29.01, a decline of $6.65 on the day. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $24.41, although it cut its losses dramatically in the afternoon and ended above its previous closing low, which it set last August.

Notable New High

Amid news that the company has reached a partnership deal to create new antiviral treatments for COVID, AbbVie (ABBV) extended its recent upward momentum, scoring a gain of 2.5% on Tuesday and setting a fresh 52-week high.

The company revealed that it will team with Scripps Research on the collaboration, which will look to address gaps in patient needs with COVID treatments.

The agreement with Scripps highlights a pattern of deal-making that ABBV has shown lately. This month has already seen the company announce the acquisition of Syndesi Therapeutics, a transaction meant to upgrade its neuroscience portfolio.

ABBV closed Tuesday's action at $155.88 after setting an intraday 52-week high of $156.42 earlier in the day. The stock gained $3.78 on the session.

Shares have been rising steadily since October. The stock has now climbed about 44% in the past six months.

Notable New Low

Earnings news prompted an investor exodus from shares of Coupa Software (COUP), which plunged 19% on weak guidance included in its quarterly earnings report. The slide took the stock to a new 52-week low.

The enterprise software maker reported Q4 results that topped expectations, including 18% revenue growth. However, the firm's forecast for the current year came in well below what analysts had projected.

COUP predicted non-GAAP earnings for the year of $0.15-$0.19 per share, hardly within sight of the $0.73 per share experts had targeted. The company's revenue guidance also fell short, projecting a figure between $836M and $840M. Analysts were looking for an amount close to $879M.

COUP dropped $17.27 on the session to close at $72.55. Earlier in the day, shares reached an intraday 52-week low $64.79.

Tuesday's retreat accelerated a slide that has marked trading for most of the past five months. Shares, which once hit a 52-week high of $286.22, have fallen about 71% in the past six months.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move Section.