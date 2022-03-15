PBF Energy leads refiners lower, as California plant hit with unplanned repairs

Mar. 15, 2022 6:26 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)MPC, PSX, VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Refinery at sunset with reflection

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Refiners were hit particularly hard in a day that saw oil and gas related stocks post broad losses, as Valero Energy (VLO -6.8%) racked up the biggest loss of the entire S&P 500, with Phillips 66 (PSX -3.7%) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -2.9%) also down sharply along with crude oil prices.

Just a week ago, U.S. gasoline prices on average had soared to an all-time high and Bank of America called for a "golden age" in U.S. refining, noting oil refineries have pivoted to biofuels and thus reduced domestic oil refining capacity by nearly 1M bbl/day.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) plunged 12.7% on Tuesday in addition to Monday's 13.7% shellacking, as the company reportedly is struggling to resume normal operations at its Torrance refinery in California after a power cut last week.

According to Bloomberg, the Torrance refinery has been conducting unplanned repairs on its 90K bbl/day fluid catalytic cracking unit following a March 6 power outage, which could take another 2-3 weeks to complete.

The Torrance FCCU can produce 20% of the gasoline consumed in southern California and 10% of the fuel consumed statewide.

Valero Energy is "cyclical, but its ability to generate free cash flow used to boost dividends is remarkable," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.