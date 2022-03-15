Refiners were hit particularly hard in a day that saw oil and gas related stocks post broad losses, as Valero Energy (VLO -6.8%) racked up the biggest loss of the entire S&P 500, with Phillips 66 (PSX -3.7%) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -2.9%) also down sharply along with crude oil prices.

Just a week ago, U.S. gasoline prices on average had soared to an all-time high and Bank of America called for a "golden age" in U.S. refining, noting oil refineries have pivoted to biofuels and thus reduced domestic oil refining capacity by nearly 1M bbl/day.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) plunged 12.7% on Tuesday in addition to Monday's 13.7% shellacking, as the company reportedly is struggling to resume normal operations at its Torrance refinery in California after a power cut last week.

According to Bloomberg, the Torrance refinery has been conducting unplanned repairs on its 90K bbl/day fluid catalytic cracking unit following a March 6 power outage, which could take another 2-3 weeks to complete.

The Torrance FCCU can produce 20% of the gasoline consumed in southern California and 10% of the fuel consumed statewide.

Valero Energy is "cyclical, but its ability to generate free cash flow used to boost dividends is remarkable," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.