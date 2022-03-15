Yandex's deputy CEO exits after EU sanctions
Mar. 15, 2022 7:00 PM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) says that Tigran Khudaverdyan has stepped down from the positions of deputy chief executive officer and executive director.
- That move follows the European Union issuing sanctions against Khudaverdyan as an individual, a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Neither Yandex nor its subsidiaries have faced sanctions in the U.S., EU or UK, the company notes.
- Elena Bunina will continue serving as general director of principal operating unit Yandex LLC until April 15, the company says, noting it has a "strong and deep management team in place."
- "We were shocked and surprised to learn that Tigran was designated under EU sanctions, and we are extremely sorry to see him step down from his Executive Director and Deputy CEO roles," says Chairman John Boynton.
- Yandex is on its third week with trading halted on Nasdaq, with Moscow's stock exchange closed since the invasion in February. J.P. Morgan cut the stock to Neutral, noting the halt raises questions about redemption of convertible bonds.