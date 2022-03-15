JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is up 2.3% after hours following fourth-quarter earnings where it showed strong monetization and profits while it shed some overall users.

Revenues rose by 16.8% to $663.7 million, driven by live-streaming revenues from Bigo.

Overall, live-streaming revenues rose 15% to $620.9 million. Other revenues rose 50.3% to $42.8 million.

Gross profit rose 34.2% to $223.5 million, with margins improving to 33.7% from a prior-year 29.3%. And with operating expenses dropping by a third, operating income swung to a gain of $60.6 million from a year-ago loss of $83.8 million.

The company swung to a net gain of $98.3 million from a year-ago loss of $22.4 million (non-GAAP), primarily due to Bigo's profitability, the company says.

While profitability measures improved, and the company saw more paying users, overall users dropped. Global average mobile monthly active users fell 20.4% to 280 million: Though average mobile MAUs for Bigo Live grew nearly 12%, to 32.2 million, MAUs at Likee fell 44.2% to 67 million and MAUs at Hago dropped 42.8% to 9.5 million, both due to cut spending on advertising to acquire users.

Paying users of Bigo rose by 2.5% to 1.51 million, though, and average revenue per paying user of Bigo rose to $320.20 from $285.90.

At year-end, liquidity stood at $4.69 billion; net cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $150.2 million.

For the first quarter, it's guiding to revenues of $601 million-$616 million.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.