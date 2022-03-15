Judge grants preliminary OK to Bayer's $648M PCB settlement

Mar. 15, 2022 1:14 PM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) won preliminary court approval Monday for a $648M settlement of lawsuits over environmental contamination tied to now-banned chemicals made by its Monsanto unit, Bloomberg reports.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles previously had refused to give his preliminary approval to the deal for months, although he still must give a final signoff.

The proposed deal would cover more than 2,500 cities and counties that claimed harm from PCBs, and municipalities would receive funds to clean up PCB pollution and monitor the health of local water sources.

Last year, a Washington state jury ordered Monsanto to pay $185M to three school teachers who blamed their brain injuries on exposure to the company's PCBs.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.