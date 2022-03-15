Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) won preliminary court approval Monday for a $648M settlement of lawsuits over environmental contamination tied to now-banned chemicals made by its Monsanto unit, Bloomberg reports.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles previously had refused to give his preliminary approval to the deal for months, although he still must give a final signoff.

The proposed deal would cover more than 2,500 cities and counties that claimed harm from PCBs, and municipalities would receive funds to clean up PCB pollution and monitor the health of local water sources.

Last year, a Washington state jury ordered Monsanto to pay $185M to three school teachers who blamed their brain injuries on exposure to the company's PCBs.