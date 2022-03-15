Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +1.7%) recovers a sliver of Monday's nearly 8% drubbing that followed the fuel cell maker's wider than forecast Q4 loss reported after the stock market closed on Friday.

The company's net loss increased to $0.15/share from a $0.05/share loss in the year-earlier quarter.

Improved clarity on China's policy on hydrogen likely will be needed before Ballard Power can see an improved outlook, Raymond James says in cutting its stock price target to C$14 from C$25.

A strong outlook depends on a rebound in China that will ultimately be driven by the Weichai-Ballard JV and higher activity in bus orders out of Europe, the firm says, while in the meantime, operating cost profile and capex likely will increase in the year.

Europe could look to hydrogen tech as it weans off Russian gas, which could prove lucrative for Ballard Power, National Bank of Canada says in lowering its PT to C$14 from C$20, but warns 2022 revenue may be flat before tailwinds start to lift the business.

"FY 2022 likely [will] be an ugly combination of negative top-line growth and record cash burn," Henrik Alex writes in a bearish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.