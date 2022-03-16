Energy Fuels GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $3.18M
Mar. 16, 2022 12:30 AM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energy Fuels press release (NYSE:UUUU): FY GAAP EPS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.18M (+91.6% Y/Y).
- At December 31, 2021, the Company had $143.2M of working capital, including $113.0M of cash and marketable securities.
- During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. In addition, the Company expects to keep the Alta Mesa Project and its conventional mining properties on standby during 2022.
- During 2022, the Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore.