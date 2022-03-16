Asia stocks advance ahead of Fed decision

Mar. 16, 2022 1:13 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +1.42%. Japan Trade Balance data February shows a miss on exports, imports higher than expected

China +0.04% China new home prices in February 0% m/m (prior +0.1%) and +2% y/y (prior 2.3%).

Hong Kong +2.50%.

Australia +1.08%. Australia data - Westpac Leading Index for February -0.2% m/m (prior -0.3%)

India +1.16%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 599.10 points, or 1.82%, to 33,544.34, S&P 500 climbed 2.14% to 4,262.45, while Nasdaq surged 2.92% to 12,948.62.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision Wednesday stateside. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point, its first hike since 2018.

NZ data - Q4 current account deficit larger than expected.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: US President Biden to Announce $1 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine Wednesday.

Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8%, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.02 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, holding near a two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve to contain surging inflation.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,920.71 per ounce by 0053 GMT, U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,923.90.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 0.5% to $2,436.98 per ounce.

Spot silver was up 0.2% to $24.91 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% to $986.82.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.08%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.10%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.