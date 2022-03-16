Asia stocks advance ahead of Fed decision

Japan +1.42%. Japan Trade Balance data February shows a miss on exports, imports higher than expected

China +0.04% China new home prices in February 0% m/m (prior +0.1%) and +2% y/y (prior 2.3%).

Hong Kong +2.50%.

Australia +1.08%. Australia data - Westpac Leading Index for February -0.2% m/m (prior -0.3%)

India +1.16%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 599.10 points, or 1.82%, to 33,544.34, S&P 500 climbed 2.14% to 4,262.45, while Nasdaq surged 2.92% to 12,948.62.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision Wednesday stateside. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point, its first hike since 2018.

NZ data - Q4 current account deficit larger than expected.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: US President Biden to Announce $1 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine Wednesday.

Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8%, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.02 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, holding near a two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve to contain surging inflation.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,920.71 per ounce by 0053 GMT, U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,923.90.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 0.5% to $2,436.98 per ounce.

Spot silver was up 0.2% to $24.91 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% to $986.82.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.08%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.10%.