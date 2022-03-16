LexinFintech GAAP EPS of RMB1.52, revenue of RMB2.2B
Mar. 16, 2022 1:51 AM ETLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LexinFintech press release (NASDAQ:LX): Q4 GAAP EPS of RMB1.52.
- Revenue of RMB2.2B (-27.4% Y/Y).
- Total number of registered users reached 165 million as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 40.0% from 118 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Number of active users who used our loan products in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.3 million, representing a decrease of 23.8% from 8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Number of new active users who used our loan products in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.9 million, representing a decrease of 55.6% from 2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Total loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB43.6 billion, a decrease of 18.1% from RMB53.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Number of orders placed on our platform in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 33.4 million, representing a decrease of 61.8% from 87.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.