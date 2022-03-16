Nexus REIT reports Q4 results
Mar. 16, 2022 1:56 AM ETNexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nexus REIT press release (OTC:EFRTF): Q4 Normalized AFFO payout ratio of 96.5%, as compared to 95.9% for Q3 2021 and 86.1% for Q4 2020.
- Normalized AFFO per unit of C$0.173, as compared to C$0.174 for Q3 2021 and C$0.185 for Q4 2020.
- Normalized FFO per unit of C$0.194, as compared to C$0.191 for Q3 2021 and C$0.206 for Q4 2020.
- Q4 2021 Same Property NOI of C$9.7 million increased by C$0.2 million or 1.7% as compared to Q4 2020.
- Property revenues of C$27.54M (+76.0% Y/Y).
- NAV per unit of C$12.18 at December 31, 2021 as compared to C$11.55 at September 30, 2021 and C$10.15 at December 31, 2020.
- Occupancy of 96% at December 31, 2021, was up from 95% at September 30, 2021 and 93% at December 31, 2020.