Faraday Future gets Nasdaq acceptance to regain listing
Mar. 16, 2022 2:14 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), FFIEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) has accepted the company's plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which permits the continued listing of FF common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- Nasdaq has granted the Company an extension until May 6, 2022 to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- The extension also covers the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Previously, the company received notice on November 17, 2021 stating that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule, as it had failed to file its Q3 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
- The Company currently expects to file the Q3 Form 10-Q and Form 10-K on or prior to the May 6, 2022 deadline.