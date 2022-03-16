Equifax acquires Data-Credito; terms not disclosed
Mar. 16, 2022 2:25 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced the purchase of Data-Crédito, the largest consumer credit reporting agency in the Dominican Republic to expands Equifax presence in Latin America.
- The addition will enable EFX's financial institutions to gain new insights into consumers' financial profiles as part of the lending process, helping them to responsibly open up new mainstream financial services opportunities to underbanked individuals.
- Data-Crédito is now part of the International business unit at Equifax and will continue to be led by Alberto Adam.
- The deal is not anticipated to have a material impact on Equifax's 2022 financial results.