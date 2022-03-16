Herc Holdings agrees to acquire Cloverdale Equipment Company

Mar. 16, 2022 2:30 AM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) to acquire Cloverdale Equipment Company.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cloverdale is a full-service general equipment rental company comprising four locations serving construction and industrial customers with core operations in the metropolitan areas of Detroit and Grand Rapids, MI; Cleveland, OH; and Pittsburgh, PA.
  • The addition expands Herc Rentals’ presence in this coverage area to 14 physical locations, which collectively provide general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
