NewAge delays Q4 results

Mar. 16, 2022 3:01 AM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) says its Q4 and FY21 earnings release and conference call will be rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its annual report on Form 10-K.
  • The company will be filing a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, on March 16, which will provide the company with a 15-day extension to file its Form 10-K.
  • The company expects to report financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on or before March 31, the expiration date of the extension period.
