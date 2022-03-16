NewAge delays Q4 results
Mar. 16, 2022 3:01 AM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) says its Q4 and FY21 earnings release and conference call will be rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its annual report on Form 10-K.
- The company will be filing a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, on March 16, which will provide the company with a 15-day extension to file its Form 10-K.
- The company expects to report financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on or before March 31, the expiration date of the extension period.