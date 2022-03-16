Reliq Health Technologies secures five new contracts in the US, bolsters mental health care capabilities
Mar. 16, 2022 3:27 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed five new contracts with three primary care practices and two home health agencies in the US.
- Additionally, it is expanding its mental health care capabilities beyond Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) to also support Collaborative Care Management.
- “These providers will add over 2,000 new patients to our iUGO Care platform. The contracts include a one-time payment of $400,000 for hardware and are expected to generate an average recurring revenue of over $70 per patient per month. Onboarding is expected to begin next month. We are also excited to be expanding our support for mental health care by adding Collaborative Care Management (CoCM) to our platform. Our CoCM module allows primary care physicians and specialists to proactively care for patients with behavioural, mental health or psychiatric conditions including addiction," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.