Sandy Spring Bancorp prices $200M debt offering
Mar. 16, 2022 3:48 AM ETSandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $200M of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
- The notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.875% per year.
- Commencing on March 30, 2027, the notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the benchmark rate plus a spread of 196.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.
- Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes.