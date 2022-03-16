Sandy Spring Bancorp prices $200M debt offering

Mar. 16, 2022 3:48 AM ETSandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $200M of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
  • The notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.875% per year.
  • Commencing on March 30, 2027, the notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the benchmark rate  plus a spread of 196.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
