European markets higher ahead of Fed decision

London +1.23%.

Germany +2.32%.

France +2.19%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was trading 1.6% higher Wednesday morning with all sectors in positive territory.

European stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as global markets await the latest monetary policy figures and economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Comin up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 March at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.19%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 0.38%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.63%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.60%; CAC flat; DAX +2.23% and EURO STOXX +2.42%.