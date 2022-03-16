Tesla suspends Shanghai factory ops as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Mar. 16, 2022
- As China tightens Covid restrictions to curb the country's latest outbreak, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced in a notice sent internally and to suppliers that it is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for two days, Wednesday and Thursday.
- The factory also called Gigafactory 3 manufactures Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.
- In February, the factory produced 56,515 vehicles, including 33,315 for exports to Germany, Japan, according to the China Passenger Car Association. On average, factory produces 2018 vehicles per day.
- Toyota, Volkswagen had temporarily suspended its production at three plants in China following a lockdown imposed in the northeastern city of Changchun on Friday.
- China has continued to pursue a "zero-COVID" strategy, imposing strict lockdowns and containment measures. The latest wave of local cases has seen authorities double down on the policy, getting investors nervous about the economy.
- The country has reported more local symptomatic cases YTD than it recorded in all of 2021.
- Several Chinese cities and provinces, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, have placed more severe restrictions to address the pandemic.