BMW Group and Adobe expand partnership for a seamless customer journey
Mar. 16, 2022 4:34 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE), BMWYYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) says that BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) continues to expand its partnership with Adobe as part of its digital transformation of marketing and sales.
- The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences, including customized vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
- BMW Group is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver personalized digital experiences, as it advances toward the goal of selling a quarter of all its vehicles online within the next three years.
- By personalizing digital experiences with Adobe Experience Cloud, the BMW Group has an opportunity to build even closer, more trusted relationships with its customers, including consistent focus on the protection of personal data.
- In addition to Adobe Experience Cloud, BMW Group uses Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise, as well as Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Acrobat Sign.