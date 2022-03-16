AstraZeneca COVID therapy Evusheld filing under review in EU - Reuters

Mar. 16, 2022

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A committee of the the European Medicines Agency has begun reviewing AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) application for COVID-19 therapy Evusheld, Reuters reported.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has not yet set a timeline for concluding the review.
  • The CHMP had begun a rolling review of the data of the antibody cocktail in October 2021.
  • In December 2021, the U.S. FDA authorized Evusheld (tixagevimab/cilgavimab) for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in those aged 12 years and above, who have weaker immune systems; for those who cannot mount an adequate immune response to vaccines, and for whom vaccines are not indicated.
