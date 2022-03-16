Alliston Honda plant to receive $1.38B to upgrade operations, feds and province to invest millions
- A division of Honda Canada (NYSE:HMC) said on Wednesday that it will spend $1.38B over six years to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant to make electric hybrid vehicles, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
- Honda Canada spokesman John Bordignon confirmed that the 2023 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid will be built in the company’s Alliston, Ont., plant.
- A draft news release obtained by The Canadian Press says it will be the lead plant for the 2023 CR-V Hybrid crossover.
The retooling of the plant comes with matching grants from the federal and provincial governments, with each side chipping in $131.6 million for a total investment of about $263-million. The investments were confirmed by a government source.
Honda’s expenditure would bring its total Canadian manufacturing investments to more than $6-billion since 1986, when it became the first Japanese auto maker to build a manufacturing facility in Canada.
The retooling will focus on moving to production of hybrid models of the vehicles as Honda moves towards a fully electric line of automobiles by 2040.
The release says Honda has the capacity to produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually, including the Honda Civic and CR-V models for the Canadian and North America markets, as well as for export.
Approximately 100,000 Canadian-built Civic and CR-V units are sold annually in Canada.
Honda’s investment isn’t the first in Canada by an auto maker trying to expand its EV offering.
The Honda announcement comes on the heels of previous announcements of Ford retooling their Oakville plant to go electric and General Motors resuming production in Oshawa after closing that plant in 2019.
General Motors Co. and South Korea’s Posco Chemical recently announced a deal to spend $400M to build a plant in Quebec to produce material for batteries to be used in electric vehicles.