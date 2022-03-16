Things are getting volatile out there as a new wave of COVID infections rocks China at the same time as Russia's war in Ukraine. While the swings were seen in many areas of the market, one stands out above the rest: oil. After surging to $120 a barrel last week, WTI oil dropped precipitously to under $100 on Tuesday, entering a bear market just five days after settling near 14-year highs. "The collapse has been spectacular," wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at online broker ThinkMarkets.

What happened? Traders are betting on a hit to demand due to the strict measures seen in China, where 45M people are now under lockdown as coronavirus cases climb to over 5,000 a day. Besides China being the world's largest importer of crude, there are reports that the U.S. could lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil and some are even saying the entire roller-coaster ride has been based entirely on emotion (fear on the way up, hope on the way down). The volatility has weighed on China's stock indexes over the past few sessions, and renewed again overnight, with shares in Shanghai up 3.5% and the Hang Seng Index skyrocketing 9%.

Investors are also fearful of another disruption to the fragile global supply chain due to China's zero-COVID strategy. For example, a lockdown has been declared for the southeastern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, which features the world's biggest electronics suppliers, while the nearby key port of Yantian could also be impacted. While the lockdown is set to last for one week, any additional disruptions - or other cities that are added to the lockdown list - could cause additional supply chain chaos. Tesla suspends Shanghai factory ops as COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

Commentary: "When we look at the global economy, there are just so many uncertainties that pop up every single day, and there are things we couldn't have predicted far beyond that," noted Julie Biel, senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. "I think we have all gotten very attached to our fancy Excel models, our dot plots and our forecasts, but frankly, I think you can throw them all out the window. Why not instead focus on being more of a business analyst by finding really strong, proven and durable business models, while going back historically and seeing which companies have performed well during a financial or oil crisis."

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, CHIQ, GXC, EWH, KBA, YANG, CXSE, CAF, CWEB, PGJ, KURE, CHIX, CYB