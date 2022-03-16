Tobii collaborates with LIV and Ready Player Me to create avatars for the Metaverse
Mar. 16, 2022 5:08 AM ETTobii AB (publ) (TBIIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tobii (OTCPK:TBIIF) announced a collaboration with LIV and Ready Player Me to make realistic avatars in the Metaverse.
- Creators will be able to use LIV and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to stream content and engage viewers with more insights through Tobii eye tracking enabled virtual reality (VR) headsets.
- Through the partnership, users will be able to demonstrate real-time eye movement and interactions with other users in the same game or virtual environment.
- The first experiment was conducted with Racket: Nx, which develops arcade space sports in VR.