Tobii collaborates with LIV and Ready Player Me to create avatars for the Metaverse

Mar. 16, 2022 5:08 AM ETTobii AB (publ) (TBIIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tobii (OTCPK:TBIIF) announced a collaboration with LIV and Ready Player Me to make realistic avatars in the Metaverse.
  • Creators will be able to use LIV and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to stream content and engage viewers with more insights through Tobii eye tracking enabled virtual reality (VR) headsets.
  • Through the partnership, users will be able to demonstrate real-time eye movement and interactions with other users in the same game or virtual environment.
  • The first experiment was conducted with Racket: Nx, which develops arcade space sports in VR.
