GXO is deploying a fleet of autonomous robots in the U.K. and the Netherlands
Mar. 16, 2022 5:28 AM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is using fleets of autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs, to help customers in the 28 countries.
- The company will be introducing a fleet of AMRs in the U.K. and the Netherlands over the next few months.
- AMRs can boost productivity up to 60% and improve accuracy.
- “Over the past 18 months, we have accelerated our deployment of modular technologies,” said Phil Shaw, GXO Vice President, Centre of Excellence. “Because these AMRs are small and mobile, they have significant advantages over heavier, fixed installations. You can easily add AMRs when volumes increase during peak seasons and then redeploy them elsewhere. During the final quarter of 2021, our use of AMRs helped our customers manage the ongoing shift toward ecommerce in consumer buying behaviour.”
- During 2021, the company has deployed more than 2,000 new pieces of technology across sites, representing 100% growth Y/Y.
- The company is currently testing 200 new technologies from around 100 new suppliers.