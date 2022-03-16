Ipsen to invest ~€60M in 4th gen autoinjector Somatuline, Signes manufacturing site

  • Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) (OTCPK:IPSEF) said it will invest ~€60M for a new fourth generation electronic autoinjector for Somatuline Autogel/ Somatuline Depot (lanreotide) and in its Signes manufacturing site in France.
  • New electronic autoinjector is designed to improve patient experience for people living with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, carcinoid syndrome or acromegaly.
  • The new device will be made in collaboration with drug-delivery design company Phillips-Medisize, with investment in Ipsen’s Signes manufacturing site.
  • The company said studies evaluating the performance and the safety of the new device are ongoing. A study assessing injection-site pain and device safety is expected to start in H1 2023.
  • The new device is expected to reach the first patients in 2024.
  • The overall investment in the development of the new device and enhanced allocation to the Signes manufacturing site is ~€60M.
