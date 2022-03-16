Pernod Ricard signs an agreement to buyback €200M shares in next 20 days
Mar. 16, 2022 5:44 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY)PDRDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As part of its existing share buy-back program of €750M announced for FY2022, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to acquire its shares for a maximum amount of €200M over a period from March 16, 2022 thoriugh April 6, 2022.
- The price of the shares purchased under this mandate shall not exceed the limit of €280 per share.
- The company has already repurchased €250m in the first half and €300M in February and March out of total buyback program of €750M.