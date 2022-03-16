Bit Digital reports drop in quarterly earned bitcoins amid redeployment and miner migration

Mar. 16, 2022 6:01 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) rallies 15% higher premarket after it reported 39.2% of its currently-owned fleet, or 10,462 bitcoin miners and 712 Ethereum miners representing 0.511 Exahash and 0.188 Terahash respectively, was deployed in North America.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company indicates 27.8% of its fleet or 7,710 bitcoin miners representing 0.457 EH/s was deployed in North America.
  • The company owned 27,744 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of Dec. 31, 2021, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.

  • During the quarter, the company purchased 731 Ethereum miners on the spot market, majority of which were deployed subsequent to year end.
  • It earned 240.57 bitcoins during the quarter compared to the 248.36 bitcoins during the prior quarter (reported in November); drop was due to the miner migration and redeployment program.
  • Treasury holdings of BTC were 808.2, with a fair market value of ~$37.4M on Dec. 31, 2021.
