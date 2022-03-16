Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a speech to the U.S. Congress at 9 a.m. ET as his country continues to fight against invading Russian forces. The remarks will come a day after President Biden signed a massive spending bill into law, which includes more than $13B in aid for Ukraine, on top of another $200M assistance package announced this past weekend. Zelensky is expected to renew his calls for more weapons, like MiG fighter jets and S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Peace agreement? Securing a deal with Moscow on ending the war is beginning to "sound more realistic," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared before the address. "It takes patience and work, in particular, [from] our representatives, our delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation. It is difficult, but important, because any war ends in an agreement. Meetings continue, however, time is still needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine's interests."

NATO defense ministers are also gathering for a two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss the latest happenings in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that 100K U.S. troops in Europe were already on "heightened alert," while 40K troops under NATO command were deployed to the alliance's eastern flank. "NATO has a responsibility to ensure that this crisis does not escalate beyond Ukraine," he said before the gathering, "and that's also the reason we have increased our presence."

Brink of default: Russia today faces an interest payment of $117M on two dollar-denominated bonds, and while it has the money to make the coupon, sanctions are hampering its ability to execute a transfer. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has threatened to repay the loan in rubles if banks are unable to process the payment, but ratings agencies like Fitch have said that would constitute a "default." This time around, analysts also caution that the pending financial disruption would not come close to Moscow's default in 1998 under Boris Yeltsin (it took the county six years to regain investment-grade status), and there is also a 30-day grace period before Russia would be assigned a default designation.