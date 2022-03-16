Ukraine War Update: Zelenskyy to address Congress

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Zelenskyy Calls Russian Negotiating Positions 'More Realistic'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russian positions in peace talks as "more realistic” than previous meetings. He also urged patience as officials prepared to return to the negotiating table.

Ukraine President to Address U.S. Congress

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a unique and very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia, the AP says.

Russia Default Looms

Russia today faces an interest payment of $117M on two dollar-denominated bonds, and while it has the money to make the coupon, sanctions are hampering its ability to execute a transfer.

