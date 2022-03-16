Roche's Evrysdi shows sustained motor function at 3 years in patients with SMA

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Genentech reported new long term data for for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), an inherited disorder characterized by loss of nerve cells leading to muscle weakness over time.

The company said three-year data from the SUNFISH study confirmed increases in motor function are sustained at three years while adverse events decreased over the same period in people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or Type 3 SMA.

The company said Evrysdi was well-tolerated over the three years. The overall rate of adverse events (AEs) decreased over three years, and a trend towards a lower rate of serious adverse events (SAEs) was seen in the third year of treatment.

AEs and SAEs were reflective of the underlying disease and no treatment-related AEs led to withdrawal from the study.

In addition, the company reported exploratory two-year efficacy data from Part 2 of SUNFISH study, showing improvement in, or stabilization of motor function with Evrysdi compared to an untreated external control group.

Genentech also reported latest interim results from the RAINBOWFISH study which showed that the majority of babies treated with Evrysdi for at least 12 months were able to stand and walk within timeframes typical of healthy babies.

In January, FDA granted priority review to Evrysdi for pre-symptomatic newborn babies with SMA.