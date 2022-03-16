Shoe Carnival Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.35, revenue of $313.37M beats by $20.34M
Mar. 16, 2022 6:35 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Shoe Carnival press release (NASDAQ:SCVL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $313.37M (+23.4% Y/Y) beats by $20.34M.
- Shares -3.2% PM.
- Guidance FY22: Net sales are expected to increase 4 to 7 percent compared to the prior year, on top of the 36.2 percent increase achieved during fiscal 2021. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $142 million to $154 million, compared to the pre-pandemic record of $54.2 million in fiscal 2019. EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.10 vs consensus of $3.63, compared to $1.46 in fiscal 2019. Return on equity is expected to be between 24 percent and 26 percent for shareholders. We aim to add 10 plus stores in fiscal 2022 with accelerated growth to 20 plus additions beginning in fiscal 2023.