Shionogi gets FDA nod to begin phase 3 study of oral COVID drug S-217622
Mar. 16, 2022 6:43 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) said the U.S. FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) for oral COVID-19 drug S-217622, allowing a global phase 3 trial to proceed as part of the ACTIV-2 program.
- The phase 3 trial, ACTIV-2d (also known as SCORPIO-HR), will evaluate S-217622 as a once-daily oral therapy for high-risk, non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19 within five days of symptom onset.
- The company said the trial follows results from phase 2a and phase 2b trials, primarily conducted in Japan and used for submission to the Japanese health authority.
- The trial sites will be in Europe, South America, North America, Africa, and Asia with ~1.7K participants.
- The study is being conducted by ACTG, sponsored by Shionogi, and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).