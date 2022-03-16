Schwazze to acquire all the assets of Urban Health & Wellness

Mar. 16, 2022 6:48 AM ETMedicine Man Technologies, Inc. (SHWZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ), formerly known as Medicine Man Technologies, agrees to acquire all the assets of Urban Health & Wellness, which includes the adult use Urban Dispensary, located at West 38th Avenue and Clay Street, in Denver's vibrant Highlands neighborhood as well as a 7,200 square foot indoor cultivation facility located in Denver, Colorado.

  • The addition continues to go deep, adding to Retail and Product footprint in Colorado.

  • The consideration for the proposed acquisition is $3.2M and will be paid as $1.3M cash and $1.9M stock at closing.

  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 after the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.