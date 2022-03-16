Schwazze to acquire all the assets of Urban Health & Wellness
Mar. 16, 2022 6:48 AM ETMedicine Man Technologies, Inc. (SHWZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ), formerly known as Medicine Man Technologies, agrees to acquire all the assets of Urban Health & Wellness, which includes the adult use Urban Dispensary, located at West 38th Avenue and Clay Street, in Denver's vibrant Highlands neighborhood as well as a 7,200 square foot indoor cultivation facility located in Denver, Colorado.
The addition continues to go deep, adding to Retail and Product footprint in Colorado.
The consideration for the proposed acquisition is $3.2M and will be paid as $1.3M cash and $1.9M stock at closing.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 after the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.