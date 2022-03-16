Immunic promotes internal candidate to CFO role
Mar. 16, 2022 6:49 AM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced that Glenn Whaley, CPA, who has served as VP Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer since April 2020, has been promoted to CFO position.
- He has 30+ years of experience in accounting and finance and is with the company since 2019.
- "With numerous important data readouts expected later this year for both our lead product candidate, selective oral DHODH inhibitor, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) and IMU-935, a potentially best-in-class oral IL-17 inhibitor, not to mention additional pipeline related activities, we are extremely pleased to have Glenn in this critical position," CEO & president Daniel Vitt, Ph.D. commented.