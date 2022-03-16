Lands' End GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.10, revenue of $555.38M misses by $12.3M
Mar. 16, 2022 6:51 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lands' End press release (NASDAQ:LE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $555.38M (+3.2% Y/Y) misses by $12.3M.
- Q1 Outlook: Net revenue to be between $320M to $335M vs. consensus of $335.65M; Net loss to be between -$4M to -$2M; diluted EPS to be between -$0.12 and -$0.06 vs. consensus of -$0.27; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $12M to $15M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net revenue to be between $1.68B to $1.75B vs. consensus of $1.77B; Net income to be between $24M to $35M; diluted EPS to be between $0.71 to $1.04 vs. consensus of $1.14; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105Mto $120M; Capital expenditures of approximately $37M.