Sanofi, Seagen team up to develop antibody-drug conjugates for up to 3 cancer targets
Mar. 16, 2022 6:58 AM ETSanofi (SNY), SGENBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets.
- The collaboration will use the French company's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen’s proprietary ADC technology.
- The companies said ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells expressing a specific protein and Sanofi currently has one ADC in development.
- Under the terms, Seagen and Sanofi will co-fund global development activities and share equally in any future profits.
- In addition, Sanofi will make an undisclosed payment to Seagen for each of the three targets as they are selected.
- The first target under the collaboration has already been designated.
- SNY -0.58% premarket to $51.53