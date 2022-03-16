Las Vegas Sands and Melco Resorts headline big jump for Macau casino stocks

Mar. 16, 2022 6:56 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), MLCOMGM, WYNMF, SCHYY, MCHVF, GXYEF, SJMHF, MALDF, MSCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Macau casino stocks traded higher in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a pledge from China's central bank to keep capital markets stable and stimulate economic growth. A statement also indicated positive progress on the issue of Chinese stocks listed in U.S. markets. That stoked a strong rally in the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shot up 7.78% in premarket trading in the U.S. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) soared 11.79%. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rose 3.24% during the early session.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Macau Legend Development Limited (OTCPK:MALDF) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

