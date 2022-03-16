Mortgage applications report a drop as mortgage rates expand
Mar. 16, 2022 7:02 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.2% vs. 8.5% prior
- Purchase Index: 1% vs. 9% prior
- Refinance Index: -3% vs. 9% prior
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.27% vs. 4.09%
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 48.4% of total applications from 49.5% the previous week.
- Home prices are so high that the average loan size in applications last week to buy a home was $453.2K – the second-highest amount in the MBA’s survey.
- "Any time yields are pushing multi-year highs, it’s at least worth having a discussion about potential shifts in the trend based solely on momentum. It’s not oversimplifying things to say that rallies can happen simply due to an overabundance of selling pressure," Mortgage News Daily COO Matthew Graham commented.