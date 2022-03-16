H&M is expected to face sales pressure in the near term

Mar. 16, 2022

Deutsche Bank warned on tough times ahead for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HNNMY) after taking in the retailer's FQ1 earnings report.

Analyst Adam Cochrane: "Whilst 1Q numbers should be fine the upside risk to earnings is limited in coming quarters unless some of the cost investments are deferred given the weaker sales outlook. From a strategic standpoint delaying the investments is unhelpful to achieve the long-term sales targets which may warrant a re-rating but there is limited appetite to see a significantly weaker EBIT margin for FY22 as well."

Cochrane and team think the outlook for FQ2 is more uncertaain due to the external environment, but notes H&M is making the right strategic improvements. Valuation is said to reflect the potential sales risk from a weaker consumer even if short of a European recession.

Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on H&M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) due to the near-term headwinds.

Shares of H&M are down 25.90% on a year-to-date basis.

