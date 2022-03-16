biolinerx GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.42
Mar. 16, 2022 7:07 AM ETBioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- biolinerx press release (NASDAQ:BLRX): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.42.
- CEO comment: "With over $57 million in cash, we believe we are well financed to extract maximum value from Motixafortide in SCM while at the same time advancing our other pipeline programs."
- Upcoming Expected Milestones: Submission of NDA to FDA for Motixafortide as novel mobilization agent for multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation in mid-2022; Announce initial results for Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors in H2 2022; Initiate Phase 2 study of AGI-134 in 2023; Potential FDA approval of Motixafortide in 2023; Potential US launch of Motixafortide in SCM in 2023.