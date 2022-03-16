Spire Global announces space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space

Mar. 16, 2022 7:10 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR), SPIR.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) announced a new space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space to deliver space-based Space Situational Awareness services to protect critical satellite infrastructure.
  • The first award within the contract is for three satellites, with pre-agreed options for NorthStar to scale the constellation to dozens of satellites as their business operational needs grow.
  • The mission will encompass the development of Spire’s first 12U satellites as the company continues to expand the power, volume, and edge-computing capacity available to applications deployed on Spire’s space platform.
  • Through the collaboration, NorthStar will operate the satellites using Spire’s integrated support infrastructure, collecting data to precisely track the orbits of resident space objects, and rapidly predict changes.
  • The first three satellites for this dedicated constellation are anticipated to be launched early in 2023.
