Spire Global announces space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space
Mar. 16, 2022 7:10 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR), SPIR.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) announced a new space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space to deliver space-based Space Situational Awareness services to protect critical satellite infrastructure.
- The first award within the contract is for three satellites, with pre-agreed options for NorthStar to scale the constellation to dozens of satellites as their business operational needs grow.
- The mission will encompass the development of Spire’s first 12U satellites as the company continues to expand the power, volume, and edge-computing capacity available to applications deployed on Spire’s space platform.
- Through the collaboration, NorthStar will operate the satellites using Spire’s integrated support infrastructure, collecting data to precisely track the orbits of resident space objects, and rapidly predict changes.
- The first three satellites for this dedicated constellation are anticipated to be launched early in 2023.