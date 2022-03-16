Floor & Decor sets strong growth targets at investor event

Mar. 16, 2022 7:15 AM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) announced new long-term financial targets and strategic priorities through fiscal year 2024 ahead of a presentation on Wednesday at the company's analyst day event.
  • Long-term financial targets include a view for total net sales growth of at least 20% as measured over a three-year compounded annual growth period, as well as new warehouse format store growth of 20% through 2024. Adjusted operating income is anticipated to approximately double from 2021 to 2024. FND aims to maintain low balance sheet leverage and prioritize operating cash flow back into the business to support 20% new warehouse-format store growth while continuing to improve return on invested capital.
  • Shares of Floor & Decor (FND) rose 5.48% on Tuesday just ahead of the event, but are down more than 26% on a year-to-date basis.
  • Floor & Decor (FND) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
