Fidelity National Financial to distribute 15% stake in F&G to FNF shareholders
Mar. 16, 2022 7:15 AM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Less than two years after F&G Annuities & Life, Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is planning to distribute 15% of the subsidiary's common stock to FNF shareholders as a dividend, a move that's intended to better reflect the value of both companies in the equities market.
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) will keep control of F&G through its 85% ownership stake and remains committed to F&G's growth, the company said. The spinoff is intended to be structured as a taxable dividend to FNF shareholders and is targeted to be completed in Q3 2022.
- "F&G has exceeded all of our expectations having grown assets under management by 38% to $36.5B since our acquisition in June of 2020 and proving our strategic rationale for the deal," said FNF Chairman William P. Foley. "FNF's balance sheet allowed a credit ratings upgrade of F&G and accelerated its growth by entering new distribution channels. While this has played out much better than we had expected, the market has not recognized the value creation that has taken place at F&G."
