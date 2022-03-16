2seventy bio receives $170M in private placement equity financing

Mar. 16, 2022 7:17 AM ET2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) agreed to sell ~13.9M shares to a select group of institutional and accredited investors in a private placement.
  • On financing closure, the company will receive gross proceeds of ~$170M based on $12.2/share (Mar.15 closing price).
  • The financing is expected to close on Mar.17.
  • Proceeds from the financing will support the company's ongoing research and development activities as well as general corporate purposes and working capital.
  • The company ended 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $362.2M.
  • Combined with the company’s expectations for U.S. ABECMA commercial sales in 2022, a reduction in expected net cash spend for 2022 to a range of $190 to $220M, and the net proceeds from the private placement, the company expects to have sufficient cash and equivalents to fund current planned operations into 2025.
